      ナイキ エア フォース 1 LE

      ジュニアシューズ

      ￥10,450
      (税込)

      高評価

      伝説のシューズの特長をすべて詰め込んだデザイン。ナイキ エアフォース 1 LEは、82年の屋内バスケットボールコート用のアイコニックなシューズを、オールホワイトまたはオールブラックの普段使いに適したスタイルで蘇らせた一足。クラシックなシューズを愛する人のために、耐久性、履き心地、Airを継承しています。

      • 表示カラー： ホワイト/ホワイト
      • スタイル： DH2920-111
      • 原産地： ベトナム、 インドネシア

      サイズとフィット感

      重量：約323g (22.5cm 片方）
      *お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
       

      配送および返品が無料

      ⼀部の商品を除き、30⽇以内であれば未使⽤品に限り返品を承ります（詳細はこちら)。

      レビュー (98)

      4.5

      • I love them I use to have ones but I bought new ones there so highly recommended

        b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - 2022年9月11日

        I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review

      • Black Airforces 1's

        SadeJ318810850 - 2022年7月17日

        I love 'em, wear them everyday

      • Incorrect size chart

        e8b5cdd5-ecdd-4953-92f4-3ca6259abb10 - 2022年3月22日

        Run big. I ordered 5.5Y (23.5cm) as in the size chart, the shoes came with 5.5Y(24cm)