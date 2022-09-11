伝説のシューズの特長をすべて詰め込んだデザイン。ナイキ エアフォース 1 LEは、82年の屋内バスケットボールコート用のアイコニックなシューズを、オールホワイトまたはオールブラックの普段使いに適したスタイルで蘇らせた一足。クラシックなシューズを愛する人のために、耐久性、履き心地、Airを継承しています。
重量：約323g (22.5cm 片方）
*お届けする商品の値と差異がある場合があります。重量はサイズにより異なります。
4.5
b264bd7f-e3a8-4395-8251-c2193e81941d - 2022年9月11日
I saw my cousin using ones and I bought them they are really durable there comturble there perfect 5 star review
SadeJ318810850 - 2022年7月17日
I love 'em, wear them everyday
e8b5cdd5-ecdd-4953-92f4-3ca6259abb10 - 2022年3月22日
Run big. I ordered 5.5Y (23.5cm) as in the size chart, the shoes came with 5.5Y(24cm)