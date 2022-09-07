Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Flex Runner 2

      Little Kids' Shoes

      ¥4,950
      (Tax Incl.)

      White/White
      Black/Photo Blue/University Gold/White
      Barely Volt/Volt/Black/Bright Spruce
      Bright Crimson/Red Clay/Game Royal/Sail

      Who’s ready to play? The Nike Flex Runner 2 is built for the kiddo on the go who loves to play—from the playground to wherever their day takes them. It’s laces-free! Meaning it’s super quick to slip on and off. The straps and bootie-like design make sure your little one’s fit stays snug while they run and jump.

      • Shown: White/White
      • Style: DJ6040-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Size & Fit

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (3)

      3.7 Stars

      • Poor quality

        28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - Sep 07, 2022

        Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated

      • LOVE THEM!!!

        Tahminaa119637350 - Aug 23, 2022

        My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.

      • Amazing

        11080512618 - May 23, 2022

        Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.

      More Info

      Shoe Closure Type: Slip-On

      Shop all slip-on shoes (kids' laceless shoes)

       See the Kids' Shoes Guide