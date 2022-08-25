Skip to main content
      Durable and sleek without skimping on storage, this crossbody bag is made for days when you need to be hands-free but still need your essentials close. It's designed to fit your grab-and-go items and features an adjustable strap to provide comfortable, customizable carrying.

      • Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
      • Style: DN2557-010
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Casual & Outgoing item ..

        AvaM - Aug 26, 2022

        Cute,neutral and girly bag it goes well with all my Nike shoes.. I can carry more items on this bag 👜 💛