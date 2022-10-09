Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Brasilia 9.5

      Printed Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

      No need for multiple bags here—sweat stays where it belongs when you store your shoes and stinky clothes separately in the zippered bottom of this duffel. Plus, you get secure, spacious storage in the main compartment along with extra pockets inside and out for the rest of your gear.

      • Shown: Medium Olive/Black/Particle Grey
      • Style: DQ5234-222
      • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

