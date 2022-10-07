Mamba Mentality: Optimism

Whether it’s the grand slam titles Osaka’s been chasing since her back-to-back wins in the US and Australia in 2018-2019, or Anthony Davis’ time with the Lakers being put on hold due to the COVID-19’s effect on the game, staying relentlessly positive hasn’t always been easy. But Optimism isn’t a passive trait for athletes like these, who’ve learned the Mamba Mentality from Kobe himself.



AD believes “Optimism is big in sports in general, just because of the fact that you never wanna be down. There's going to be challenges. There's going to be obstacles, and if you're not optimistic it'll eat you up.” You can see it in Naomi and AD. Their Optimism never lets losses or setbacks keep them from showing up day in and day out, on their respective courts.

