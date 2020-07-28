By Nike Training
Bounce back after your workout with this super healthy smoothie.
Watermelon: The sweet, summer fruit with tons of hidden benefits. Find out why it’s great for muscle recovery and reducing inflammation, and how you can incorporate it into your recovery with this tasty smoothie recipe.
This vegan-friendly drink packs nutrients that can help reduce muscle soreness and replenish electrolytes after an intense workout. Plus, it’s easy to make and refreshing as heck. Find out why and get the simple recipe below, along with a few easy prep and customization tips.
Standout Ingredients (and Why You’ll Love Them)
Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep
Want to Customize It? Here Are Some Ideas:
How to Make It: Watermelon Recovery Smoothie
Servings: 1
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
152 g cubed watermelon
100 g frozen cauliflower florets
40 g fresh or frozen chopped mango
30 mL fresh lime juice
180 mL nut milk
5 mL bee pollen, plus more for garnish
5 mL hemp seeds, plus more for garnish
Method