How To Teach the Tennis Serve to Adults

No matter the nature of the match, every tennis game starts with a serve. And while this may seem to be common knowledge, it’s less well-known that serving is the most difficult — and important — shot in the sport.

“A serve is 50 percent of the points you serve or your return in a match,” said Anthony Evrard, PTR-certified, former professional Belgium tennis player. “Unlike a forehand or backhand shot that comes from the other side of the net, a serve, like a free throw in basketball, is the only shot you have 100 percent control over. But even with full control, it’s the most difficult shot to do consistently.”

And while learning the move might be challenging, it’s crucial to learn the fundamentals to upgrade your overall game.

In order to learn how to serve correctly, it helps to break the serve down into “checkpoints,” said Christo Schultz, head coach of men’s tennis at Brandeis University.