How to Put on a Swim Cap

When you purchase a new swim cap, it’ll typically have a crease through the middle of the cap from the packaging. When you properly put on a swim cap, that crease should sit at the center of the top of your head, straight through the middle from front to back. (Imagine that line going in the same direction as a shark fin on top of your head.)

If you put on the cap so the crease sits horizontally on your head (meaning the crease goes from ear to ear), it’ll create more drag in the water. Since one of the benefits of a swim cap is to reduce resistance when you’re swimming, be sure to align the cap correctly when putting it on.

Make sure the cap is also pulled down to the middle of the forehead, rather than sitting on the hairline. This will help ensure the cap stays on as you dive into the pool and swim.