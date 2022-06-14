How Many Calories Do You Burn on a Run?

The faster or longer you run, the more calories you burn. That’s because distance and speed matter. As your heart rate increases when you exercise, you use more energy. A faster heart rate uses more energy. This also increases the number of calories burned post-run, as your body recovers. A one-mile run performed at a moderate intensity isn’t going to burn the same as a five-mile moderate-intensity run.

However, if the one-mile run is performed at high-intensity — interval sprints for example — you just might.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) running has been known to burn more calories than longer running sessions, despite being performed for six to 15 minutes. This contradicts the belief that running for longer will always burn more calories.

When you run in the anaerobic heart rate zone, also known as the "after-burn effect," you are working without oxygen. Your body is forced to break down glycogen to produce ATP. It has a high energy cost and requires longer periods of oxygen recovery. This process is known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC).

A study conducted by Azusa Pacific University measured the total calorie burn from a six-minute HIIT workout. Due to EPOC and the after-burn effect, the top 20 percent of the participants burned 400 calories for 24 hours post-workout. Despite only burning about 63 calories on average in the six-minute session.

Low-intensity steady state (LISS) cardio is performed aerobically lasting up approximately an hour. Aerobic means with oxygen, thus not creating the EPOC effect. The total amount of calories burned are burned during the run. This is still an effective way to lose weight because you’re still increasing your energy expenditure and creating a calorie deficit. Particularly if you are jogging long distances. Increasing the intensity — rather than the distance — does have more favorable outcomes for calories burned.

Speed is just one way to increase the intensity of running to burn more calories. Running on an incline is another intensity strategy. This could be done by setting an incline on a treadmill or by running hills. Even if your pace is slower than it would be on a flat surface, running uphill activates nine percent more muscle fibers with each stride. This requires more energy, and thus burns more calories.