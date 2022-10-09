Everything You Need to Know About Golf Score Terms

According to the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), “par” has been used as a golf scoring term since 1911. Par is a standard number of strokes for a hole, but that standard is for experts.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) defines par as the “score that an expert player would be expected to make.” So if you’re a beginner, trying to score par can be a recipe for frustration.

Different holes have different par scores, usually depending on the length of the hole. The USGA recommends that holes up to 260 yards for men and 220 yards for women be considered a par 3. Holes that are 240 to 490 yards for men or 200 to 420 yards for women are par 4. And holes 450 to 710 yards for men or 370 to 600 yards for women are par 5.

On different courses, you’ll find a different mix of these par 3, 4, and 5 holes. On one course, for example, the fourth hole might be a par 4. On another course, the fourth hole might be shorter, and therefore be a par 3.

In addition to the par score for each hole, each course has a total par score, which equals all the par scores for each hole. That’s what the positive and negative numbers on the leaderboard mean: If a player has a score of “-1,” they are one stroke under (or better than) overall par. If their score is “+4,” they’re four strokes over (or worse than) par. And if their score is “E,” they’re at even par, meaning they have exactly the par score.

Scores that are above or below par on a hole have different names.