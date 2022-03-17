Best Nike Golf Gear for Beginners

The Top 10 Nike Golf Gear Essentials for Beginners
Buying Guide
Trying a new sport requires a lot of practice and the right gear. Check out the top Nike golf essentials to get ready for your first day on the green.
For new golfers, renting or purchasing a set of golf clubs and golf balls is a go-to place to start — after all, you can’t hit the green without them — but there’s more to golf than just the clubs and balls. To get the most out of your next round, and to stay comfortable while doing it, check out this list of essential gear for a successful first time on the course, no matter the conditions.
10 Nike Golf Essentials for Beginners
1.Golf Bag
To comfortably carry around your clubs, whether you’re riding a golf cart or walking the course, look for a golf bag with an anatomically correct dual strap. This helps distribute the weight of the clubs for a more balanced feel on your body. Bags with water-resistant pockets can be especially useful if the weather threatens to turn. They can hold any valuables, and a rain hood can keep your clubs safe from the elements.
2.Golf Glove
A golf glove helps protect against blisters and provides grip to keep the golf club from slipping, which is useful if your hands tend to get sweaty or if you’re golfing in hot and humid conditions. Nike golf gloves are made with durable, soft leather and designed to be breathable with perforations at the back of the hand.
3.Hat or Visor
As with any outdoor sport or activity, a hat or visor will provide sun protection. When it comes to golf, sun in the eyes can also impair your game. Nike golf caps, visors and bucket hats made with sweat-wicking materials can help keep you cool and dry, while rounding out your golf wardrobe. But any hat you’ve got in your closet will work.
4.Sunglasses
Another key accessory to reduce glare and protect from the sun is a good pair of sunglasses. Any lightweight, well-fitting favorite pair will do, and a pair with polarized lenses is even better for eliminating reflective glare from water or snow.
5.Water Bottle
For long hours on the green, be sure to stay hydrated. A reusable water bottle can be easily stored in one of the pockets of your golf bag. Look for an insulated option to keep liquids cold and refreshing.
6.Golf Shoes
For new golfers, keep in mind that a big part of the game is being on your feet and getting lots of steps in. The length of a regulation 18-hole course ranges from 6,200 to 7,000 yards, or approximately three to four miles. Golf shoes help support the feet with added cushioning, traction and waterproof features to keep out moisture from rain or dew.
7.Golf Shirt or Polo
Before hitting the links for the day, be sure to check if the golf course requires a certain dress code. Often, golf clubs require collared shirts and slacks for men, and a collared shirt and slacks or a skirt for women. Nike golf apparel is designed to fit the needs of the sport’s style, while also providing comfort and performance benefits, such as quick moisture evaporation, breathability and elasticity so you have full range of motion for your swing. For a modern take on the classic collared shirt, look for an option with a sleek blade collar.
8.Golf Pants or Skirt
Depending on the weather and course requirements, men might wear golf pants or golf shorts for a day at the course, while women can often wear skirts, shorts or pants. After checking on any dress code rules, choose whatever is going to feel most comfortable and breathable all day. Nike Dri-FIT styles will wick away sweat from your skin, and for a chillier day, look for bottoms made with Nike Therma-FIT to keep warm. It’s a good idea to have a few options to match with your golf shirt and the weather.
9.Belt
Whether to complete your outfit or help keep your pants secure during your swing, a belt is a good (yet optional) accessory to have on hand. Nike golf belts come in stretch fabric, leather and woven styles that are all designed for comfort and range of motion. Each comes with an adjustable metal buckle for a customized fit.
10.Golf Jacket
For beginners looking to get into a regular golf routine, don’t let chilly mornings or rain showers stop you from practicing at the driving range. A fleece or insulated vest or jacket will help protect you from the elements so you can focus on your golf game. Nike carries styles for every type of weather, from convertible ripstop styles to insulated down coats with a water-repellent finish. Nike Therma-FIT styles are specifically designed to trap heat without adding bulk, so you can stay warm without lugging around a heavy jacket.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Gear Should a New Golfer Buy?
Start with a set of eight to 10 clubs, about a dozen golf balls and a comfortable golf bag to carry it all. You may also want a comfortable and supportive pair of golf shoes and basic golf apparel to keep you cool and dry, while adhering to any golf course dress codes. On a sunny day, be sure to wear sunscreen on exposed skin and stay hydrated throughout the game.
How Many Clubs Should a Beginner Carry?
Beginners can start with eight to 10 clubs as they build their skillset. If you’re not ready to invest in a new set of clubs, try renting clubs first or look for used clubs to purchase at a discounted rate.