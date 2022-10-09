What Tights to Wear During Your Workouts

After thinking about the features you want, the next step is to consider where you’re going to wear them. Certain tights are specifically designed for what you love to do, and Nike tights are prepared for any type of activity.

Running Tights

Even a beginning runner should aim to log at least 2 to 4 miles a week. That’s no small feat, but no matter how many miles you total up, your workout leggings need to perform.

Nike’s running tights are designed to give you everything you need to sprint, walk, jog or set a personal run record without chafing. They have the features you want, including:

Stay-in-place design that holds on through repeated movement for miles and miles

Strategic ventilation zones for a optimal breathability

Reflective elements for increased safety

Several pockets to keep your run hands-free

Most Nike running tights are mid-rise with a drawcord waist for an adjustable fit. For long-distance runners, choose tights that are breathable and have plenty of pockets. If you’re a sprinter going for speed, look for a smooth fabric and wide waistband to keep you comfortable as you fly.

Gym Leggings

If you’re wearing your workout leggings to the gym, you’ll need a pair that stays in place as you push, pull, lunge, squat, bend and rotate. Nike training tights give you the most flexibility of movement as they’re high-waisted leggings with drop-in pockets and a variety of fit and length options.

Whether you’re in the weight room, on the cardio machines or taking a yoga class, Nike tights can accommodate the way your body moves.

Nike yoga pants are made from buttery-soft fabric with a comfortable, high-rise waist. Thanks to Nike Infinalon fabric, they have the perfect amount of stretch, strength and gentle compression. Infinalon is half as thick but twice as strong as spandex, so it can handle all any pose you’re in.

For serious sweat sessions — the never-miss-a-day, push-yourself-to-your-breaking-point workouts — Nike Pro tights move with you. The waistband won’t budge, and the sweat-wicking fabric and breathable mesh across the calves help keep you cool and dry. Soft and stretchy, these workout tights go where you do to help you crush your goals.

Athleisure Leggings

Activewear has become a major fashion trend, pushing workout clothes beyond the gym and into our living rooms and grocery stores. It’s ideal for errand-running or a casual meet-up with friends. Sure, we call them sportswear tights, but they’re equally good for flexing or lounging — and many of us prefer the lounging.

Sportswear tights provide comfort and stretch but also give you an opportunity to accessorize. This is usually where you’ll find bold colors and serious prints. You can have more fun with your tights, since they aren’t always about function. This category is also where you’ll find more standard-fit tights with less compression.