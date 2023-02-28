Cos'è l'allenamento per il giorno di riposo e perché dovresti provarlo

Many good things can happen when you target specific muscles with low-intensity movement.

First and foremost, gentle movement can boost circulation, helping remove waste and redistribute blood and nutrients to the muscles you taxed during your workout.

In one study, which was published in a 2016 issue of PLoS One, athletes saw a significant decrease in muscle fatigue following a 20-minute active recovery session that targeted the same muscles used in their workout — compared with athletes who didn’t target the same muscles. The researchers suggested that light activity helped clear lactate (a byproduct of the energy created for exercise) from the muscles and refill the blood with oxygen.

“The end goal is for the circulation to go where you want the healing or recovery to occur,” Rothstein said.

Moving blood and nutrients to target muscles also helps reduce the swelling and tenderness that occurs after an intense workout. This can prevent or ease muscle stiffness and soreness, Rothstein said.

Together, these effects can ultimately speed up your recovery, which may help you feel refreshed and ready to take on your next workout.

For example, a study published in a 2010 issue of the International Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that triathletes performed better after a swim recovery session than after a passive recovery day. The researchers believe that water helps lower inflammation by exerting pressure (known as hydrostatic pressure) on the body.

And, according to a 2019 review in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, this pressure pushes more blood to major organs like the heart, brain, and lungs, where it can collect more inflammation-lowering oxygen and nutrients.

Aside from muscle tissue, joints also benefit from active recovery workouts. “Movement releases more synovial fluid, which lubricates the joints,” Rothstein said. The result: less stiffness.

Plus, your rest day workouts can help you meet the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.