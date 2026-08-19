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Basketball Clothing

Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
€44.99
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
€99.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€34.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€54.99
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
Team 31
Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
€34.99
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
€15.99
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€94.99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
€34.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€49.99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Dri-FIT Cotton Trunks (5-Pack)
Jordan
Men's Dri-FIT Cotton Trunks (5-Pack)
€54.99
Jordan Sport Classic
Jordan Sport Classic Men's Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Classic
Men's Hooded Jacket
€79.99
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€34.99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€13.99
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€74.99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
€69.99
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€24.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
€69.99
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99

Basketball clothing: put your game face on

Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.