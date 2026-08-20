  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Tops & T-Shirts

Basketball NBA Tops & T-Shirts

(164)
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
Team 31
Men's Nike Logo T-Shirt
€34.99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
€39.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
€44.99
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
€44.99
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€94.99
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Miami Heat Statement Edition
Miami Heat Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€37.99
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
€34.99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€74.99
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€34.99
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Philadelphia 76ers Club Men's T-Shirt
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Men's T-Shirt
€34.99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€44.99
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€34.99
Orlando Magic Essentials
Orlando Magic Essentials Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Orlando Magic Essentials
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€34.99
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€34.99
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€74.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Football Club Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Football Club Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
€27.99
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€54.99
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€49.99
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
€74.99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€44.99
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
€34.99
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
€34.99
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
€64.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Base Layer Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Base Layer Tank Top
€34.99
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
€44.99
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
€34.99
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
€199.99
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€54.99
Jordan Quai 54
Jordan Quai 54 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Sport Statement T-Shirt
Jordan Quai 54
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Sport Statement T-Shirt
€24.99
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€94.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree T-Shirt
€22.99
Jordan
Jordan Toddler Brooklyn T-Shirt
Jordan
Toddler Brooklyn T-Shirt
€11.99
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€34.99
Kobe 'Mamba Day'
Kobe 'Mamba Day' Men's Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe 'Mamba Day'
Men's Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
€49.99
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
JA
JA Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Basketball Top
Just In
JA
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Basketball Top
€99.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
€22.99
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
€89.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
€39.99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
€84.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
€37.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€39.99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
€54.99
Spain Practice
Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€34.99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€94.99
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Jordan Sport Quai 54 Men's Mesh Jersey
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Men's Mesh Jersey
€59.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' MJ's Repair Shop T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' MJ's Repair Shop T-Shirt
€27.99
Jordan
Jordan Toddler Brooklyn Auto '84 T-Shirt
Jordan
Toddler Brooklyn Auto '84 T-Shirt
€19.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
€49.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' '85 Logo Brazil T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' '85 Logo Brazil T-Shirt
€27.99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
€99.99
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's T-Shirt
€34.99
Jordan
Jordan Toddler MJ's Repair Shop T-Shirt
Jordan
Toddler MJ's Repair Shop T-Shirt
€19.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
€54.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Long-Sleeve Top
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Long-Sleeve Top
€32.99
Jordan
Jordan Toddler Brooklyn T-Shirt
Jordan
Toddler Brooklyn T-Shirt
€11.99
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
€34.99
Kobe 'Mamba Day'
Kobe 'Mamba Day' Men's Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe 'Mamba Day'
Men's Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
€49.99
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€104.99
JA
JA Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Basketball Top
Just In
JA
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Basketball Top
€99.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Graphic T-Shirt
€22.99
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
€89.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
€39.99
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
€84.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
€37.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€39.99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
€54.99
Spain Practice
Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
€34.99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
€94.99
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Jordan Sport Quai 54 Men's Mesh Jersey
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Men's Mesh Jersey
€59.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' MJ's Repair Shop T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' MJ's Repair Shop T-Shirt
€27.99
Jordan
Jordan Toddler Brooklyn Auto '84 T-Shirt
Jordan
Toddler Brooklyn Auto '84 T-Shirt
€19.99
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' P6 Mesh Jersey
€49.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' '85 Logo Brazil T-Shirt
Jordan
Older Kids' '85 Logo Brazil T-Shirt
€27.99
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
€99.99
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's T-Shirt
€34.99
Jordan
Jordan Toddler MJ's Repair Shop T-Shirt
Jordan
Toddler MJ's Repair Shop T-Shirt
€19.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
€54.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Long-Sleeve Top
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Long-Sleeve Top
€32.99

Basketball shirts & tops: breathability where you need it

We know things can get intense on the court. That's why we craft our basketball tops with breathable materials and innovative features. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay cool and dry, even during high-energy games. Meanwhile, mesh panels and air vents offer maximum breathability, so you can keep moving for longer. Plus, lightweight material means you won't feel weighed down. You can accentuate the airy feel with a sleeveless cut and a roomy shape. Or look out for options with a split hem—perfect for increasing your range of movement as you dribble, twist and shoot.

With a wide range of designs and colours, you'll find something to suit your workout wardrobe. Our basketball T-shirts come in neutral tones that work with everything and bright colours that pop on the court. Team-branded options mean you can match your favourite players, while bold graphics give you a standout look. Meanwhile, contrasting colour trims provide added detail and our iconic Nike Swoosh is a premium finishing touch. We haven't forgotten the details either. Flatlock seams give our basketball shirts a sleek profile and help to prevent chafing during extended wear—so nothing will stop you from playing to the final whistle.

While you focus on the game, we've got our sights set on our own challenge—doing better for the planet. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. That's why you'll spot plenty of basketball tops made with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and nylon. These high-performance fabrics start out life as plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets, which we divert from landfill. To join us, choose pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.