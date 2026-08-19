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Basketball Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(43)
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
€49.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
€49.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€84.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
€79.99
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
€89.99
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€54.99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
€129.99
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
€79.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€84.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€89.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€39.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
€49.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Pullover Hoodie
€59.99
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
€74.99
Ja Nike Club
Ja Nike Club Men's Basketball Hoodie
Ja Nike Club
Men's Basketball Hoodie
€84.99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
€79.99
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Kobe All-Star Weekend Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe All-Star Weekend
Older Kids' Fleece Basketball Hoodie
€69.99
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€99.99
LeBron 'Good Intentions'
LeBron 'Good Intentions' Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
LeBron 'Good Intentions'
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
€84.99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€79.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
€69.99
San Antonio Spurs Club
San Antonio Spurs Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
San Antonio Spurs Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
€74.99
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€89.99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
€84.99
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
€74.99
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
€69.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
€89.99
JA
JA Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
JA
Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€149.99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€79.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Winterized Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Winterized Basketball Jacket
€119.99
Jordan Quai 54
Jordan Quai 54 Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Quai 54
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€79.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€89.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€44.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Football Club Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Football Club Pullover Hoodie
€59.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Printed Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Printed Pullover Hoodie
€64.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
30% off
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
€89.99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
€84.99
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
€69.99
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
€74.99
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
€74.99
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
Team 31
Men's Nike Club Fleece Crew
€69.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
€89.99
JA
JA Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
JA
Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€149.99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club 1/2-Zip Top
€79.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Winterized Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Winterized Basketball Jacket
€119.99
Jordan Quai 54
Jordan Quai 54 Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Quai 54
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€79.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€89.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
€44.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Football Club Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Football Club Pullover Hoodie
€59.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Printed Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Printed Pullover Hoodie
€64.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
30% off