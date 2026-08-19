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Basketball Trousers & Tights

(37)
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Left)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Left)
€79.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
€89.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
€49.99
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
€99.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
€32.99
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
€79.99
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
€99.99
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
€139.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
€109.99
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Kobe 'Lunar New Year' Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
€129.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
€44.99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
€129.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€32.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€64.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
€44.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
€39.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
€34.99
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€79.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Football Club Joggers
Jordan
Older Kids' Football Club Joggers
€49.99
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
€129.99
Jordan Sport JAM
Jordan Sport JAM Men's Warm-Up Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport JAM
Men's Warm-Up Trousers
€99.99
Nike
Nike Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
Nike
Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
€94.99
LeBron
LeBron Men's Nike Trousers
Recycled Materials
LeBron
Men's Nike Trousers
€139.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
€44.99
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
€84.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
€94.99
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Jordan Sport Quai 54 Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Men's Trousers
€79.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
€49.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Open Hem Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Open Hem Trousers
€49.99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€79.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
Nike
Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
€49.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€39.99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€79.99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
€54.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
€84.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
€94.99
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Jordan Sport Quai 54 Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Men's Trousers
€79.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
€49.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Open Hem Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Open Hem Trousers
€49.99
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€79.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
Nike
Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
€49.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€39.99
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
€79.99
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
€54.99
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
30% off