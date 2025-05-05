The Best Nike Basketball Hoodies to Shop Now

Whether it's for wearing during pre-game drills, keeping warm on the bench or repping your favourite team or player, Nike Basketball hoodies are designed with a kicked-back and casual look—all with the benefits that players want from high-performance athletic apparel.

These pullover and zip-up basketball hoodies by Nike feature premium, sweat-wicking materials and a loose, roomy fit, so players can hit a 3-point shot or make a free throw with full upper-body mobility and comfort.

Nike offers an extensive assortment of basketball hoodies in game-ready materials and fits to keep hoopers warm and well-dressed on and off the court. Check out the top Nike Basketball hoodies below.