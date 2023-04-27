Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Training & Gym
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Women's Gym Trainers

      LifestyleJordanRunningBasketballFootballTraining & GymSkateboardingGolfTennisWalking
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike By You
      Icon 
      (0)
      Nike SuperRep
      Technology 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Nike Metcon 8 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Metcon 8 By You
      Custom Women's Training Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €134.99
      Member Days x Pegasus 40
      Member Days x Pegasus 40
      Boost Your Look
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Nike Free Metcon 5 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Free Metcon 5
      Women's Training Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Zoom Bella 6
      Nike Zoom Bella 6 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Zoom Bella 6
      Women's Training Shoes
      €89.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Women's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Nike Air Monarch IV Men's Training Shoe
      Nike Air Monarch IV
      Men's Training Shoe
      €74.99
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Motiva
      Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
      Coming Soon
      Nike Motiva
      Women's Walking Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Women's Training Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Zoom Bella 6 Premium
      Nike Zoom Bella 6 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Zoom Bella 6 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €94.99
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5
      Women's Training Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase Women's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Women's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike City Rep TR
      Nike City Rep TR Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike City Rep TR
      Women's Training Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €144.99
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Premium
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Premium Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Premium
      Women's Training Shoes
      €79.99
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 AMP
      Women's Training Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      €144.99
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE Weightlifting Shoe
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE
      Weightlifting Shoe
      €209.99
      Nike React HyperSet
      Nike React HyperSet Indoor Court Shoe
      Nike React HyperSet
      Indoor Court Shoe
      €139.99
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE Training Shoes
      Nike Romaleos 4 SE
      Training Shoes
      €209.99
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Women's gym trainers: elevate your performance

      We take pride in creating women's gym trainers that exceed expectations. From our iconic Nike Air Zooms from '97 to our ground-breaking SpeedRep range, every pair is meticulously engineered to help supercharge your workout.

      For trail runs, marathons and round-the-block 5Ks, the bouncy soles of our women's training shoes will put a spring in your step. Plus, trainers with Flyknit fabric feel ultra-lightweight and flexible. The materials move dynamically and respond to your every stride. For strength workouts, flat soles help to keep you stabilised. And padded ankle collars and supportive sides secure your feet during every squat and lunge.

      Keep your feet cool while you're working up a sweat in a pair of Nike training shoes for women. State-of-the-art mesh provides ventilation, so you stay comfortable and dry. Tap into a modern aesthetic with clean lines and metallic accents, or go full retro with sharp white finishes and chunky soles.