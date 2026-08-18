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Basketball Clothing

(258)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
54,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
64,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
49,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
139,99 €
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
JA
JA Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
JA
Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
149,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
109,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
189,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
54,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
59,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside "Halloween"
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside "Halloween" Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside "Halloween"
Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
99,99 €
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
JA
JA Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
JA
Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
99,99 €
Greece Practice
Greece Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Greece Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
34,99 €
Spain Practice
Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
34,99 €
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
74,99 €
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
129,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
13,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
54,99 €
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
74,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
84,99 €
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
89,99 €
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron 'Shoe Bag' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
74,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
84,99 €
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
39,99 €
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
19,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
99,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Denver Nuggets Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
84,99 €
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
15,99 €
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
14,99 €
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
119,99 €
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Basketball Shorts
99,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
199,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
99,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
24,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
19,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
99,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Denver Nuggets Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
84,99 €
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
15,99 €
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
14,99 €
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
119,99 €
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Basketball Shorts
99,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
199,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
99,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
24,99 €
Related Stories

Basketball clothing: put your game face on

Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.