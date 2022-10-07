Nike Product Advice

Make sport a daily habit with expert recommendations to help you find, style and get the most out of your Nike gear.

Nike Product Advice

Buying Guides

Buying guides designed to help you find your new favourite gear, shoes and accessories.

Nike Product Advice

Product Care

Learn how to take care of your Nike shoes,
accessories, apparel and more.

Nike Product Advice

Styling Tips

Learn how to style yourself the Nike way—for function and comfort.

Explore Nike Buying Guides

  • Everything to Know About Nike Maternity Leggings

    Buying Guide

    Everything to Know About Nike Maternity Leggings

    These Nike maternity leggings are designed to provide a supportive, comfortable fit throughout pregnancy and post-partum.

  • The 3 Best Women’s High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

    Buying Guide

    The 3 Best High-Waisted Running Shorts From Nike

    Feel secure and comfortable on your next run in these high-waist running shorts from Nike.

  • The Best Nike Bags for Basketball Gear

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Bags for Basketball Gear

    Stay organised all season long with these Nike duffel bags and backpacks designed for basketball players.

  • The Best Nike Running Shoes for Winter

    Buying Guide

    The 4 Best Nike Running Shoes for Cold Weather

    These tractioned, water-resistant running shoes for winter will keep feet dry and comfy through rain, sleet or snow.

  • The Best Nike Gear for Lacrosse Players

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Gear for Lacrosse Players

    Play (and look) like a pro in the best Nike gear for lacrosse players.

  • The Best Nike Totes for Gym, Work and Travel

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Tote Bags to Carry All Day

    From serving as an extra shopping bag to a gym carry-all, these Nike tote bags are multi-functional without sacrificing a drop of style.

  • Shop Men's Nike Tops Comfortable Enough to Sleep In

    Buying Guide

    Shop These Nike Men's Shirts Comfortable Enough to Sleep In

    Check out four styles of soft, breathable Nike tees to wear to bed.

  • 5 Styles of Nike Men’s Trousers Comfy Enough for Sleep

    Buying Guide

    5 Styles of Nike Trousers for Men Comfy Enough for Sleep

    From yoga trousers to fleece joggers, these cosy Nike loungewear bottoms double as sleep trousers.

  • The 11 Best Nike Gifts for Cyclists

    Buying Guide

    The 11 Best Nike Gifts for Cyclists

    From clip-in shoes to must-have layers, no cyclist will be disappointed with one of these gifts from Nike.

  • The Best Nike Platform Sneakers

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Platform Sneakers

    From new styles to elevated takes on the classics, check out these platform sneakers from Nike.

Buying Guides for Runners

  • Best Shoes for Long-Distance Running

    Buying Guide

    What Nike Shoes Are Best for Long-Distance Running?

    Picking the best shoes for distance running depends on your preferred fit, the types of runs you do and the running surface.

  • The Best Nike Running Jackets and Vests

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Running Jackets and Gilets to Wear All Season

    These jackets shield runners from the elements without adding bulk. Check out the best Nike running jackets for all types of weather.

  • The Best Nike Running Gear with a Reflective Design

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Running Gear with a Reflective Design

    For dimly lit or dark outdoor runs, gear up with the best Nike running items featuring a reflective design.

  • The 5 Best Running Gloves You Can Buy at Nike

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Running Gloves

    These top running gloves from Nike are designed to keep athletes comfy in chilly weather.

  • The Best Beginner Nike Running Shoes

    Buying Guide

    What Are the Best Nike Running Shoes for Beginners?

    Nike offers several running shoes for beginners. Hit the trail, track or road with these top picks recommended by experts.

  • The Best Nike Hiking Shoes

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Shoes to Wear Hiking

    Gear up with the best hiking shoes Nike has to offer—from lightweight trail-running shoes to footwear that can withstand just about any type of weather.

  • The Best Nike Sunglasses for Running

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Sunglasses for Running

    Tired of squinting during your runs? Nike running sunglasses are built with tinted lenses, anti-fog technology and adjustable features for better fit and grip.

  • Nike's 11 Best Gift Ideas for Runners

    Buying Guide

    11 Gift Ideas for Runners

    Shopping for a runner in your life? The best Nike gifts for runners will inspire and motivate—while keeping them geared up for many miles to come.

Buying Guides for Training & Gym

  • The Best Nike CrossFit Clothing

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Cross-Training Clothing to Wear for Your Next WOD

    Check out the best moisture-wicking, breathable gear that can endure the toughest workouts.

  • The Best Nike Shoes for Weightlifting

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Shoes for Weightlifting

    For support and stability during a tough weightlifting workout, lace up in a pair of good weightlifting shoes. Check out the top Nike styles to wear for your next lifting session.

  • How to Choose the Right Training Shoe for You

    Buying Guide

    The Simple Guide to Finding the Right Training Shoe

    Find out how to select a style that's built for the way you like to train. Here's what you need to know before picking out a training shoe.

  • How to Find the Right Jump Rope Length and Size

    Buying Guide

    How to Find the Right Skipping Rope Length for You

    Adding skipping rope exercises into a workout programme can mix things up and add more cardio into the routine. Here's how to make sure your skipping rope is best suited to you.

  • Nike’s Best Training Gloves for Your Toughest Workouts

    Buying Guide

    Nike's Best Training Gloves for Your Toughest Workouts

    Protect your hands and improve your grip with Nike's best weightlifting and workout gloves.

  • What to Wear to the Gym

    Buying Guide

    What to Wear to the Gym for Extra Motivation—And Even Up Your Performance

    Workout clothing is made to enable optimal performance. Finding the right gym outfit can boost your motivation, especially when you're feeling sluggish.

  • What Shoes Are Best For Deadlifts?

    Buying Guide

    What Nike Shoes Are Best For Deadlifts?

    Running shoes won't cut it for this strength-training exercise. Here's why deadlift-specific shoes are important for your safety and ultimately your success.

  • How to Measure Your Nike Sports Bra Size

    Buying Guide

    How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You

    A Nike sports bra technical designer weighs in on how to measure your sports bra size and select a style for the best fit and feel.

  • Nike’s Best Cross-Training Shoes

    Buying Guide

    The Best Nike Shoes for Dedicated Cross-Training Workouts

    If you want to squat deeper and climb the rope higher in your next workout, Nike has you covered with the optimal cross-training shoes.

  • What are Nike's Best Shoes for CrossFit?

    Buying Guide

    What are Nike's Best Shoes for CrossFit?

    CrossFit athletes are versatile, and every workout brings a new strength and conditioning challenge. To become a better CrossFit athlete, you'll want the right shoes. Here are the key features to...

Buying Guides for Yoga

  • The Best Nike Yoga Trousers for Women

    Buying Guide

    The 7 Best Nike Yoga Trousers to Shop Now

    Check out the best Nike yoga trousers designed for comfort and free movement.

  • Everything You Need to Know About the Best Yoga Mat From Nike

    Buying Guide

    Everything You Need to Know About the Best Nike Yoga Mat

    Roll out this lightweight, non-slip mat for your yoga practice or at-home workout.

  • 8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

    Buying Guide

    8 Nike Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

    Find a thoughtful gift for Mum that encourages her to indulge in everyday pleasures, from working out to lounging to showing off her style.

  • Must-Have Yoga Equipment for Beginners

    Buying Guide

    10 Essentials for Starting a Yoga Practice

    Before you step into the yoga studio, you'll need some basic equipment and you may want some optional accessories too. Here's what to buy.

  • What Is Moisture Wicking and How Does It Work?

    Buying Guide

    What Is Moisture Wicking and How Does It Work?

    Do you sweat like crazy during workouts and long to stay dry? Learn how moisture-wicking fabrics can keep you cool and dry no matter how much you sweat.

  • Maternity Yoga Clothes: What to Wear When Pregnant

    Buying Guide

    How to Find Comfy Maternity Yoga Clothes

    Finding the right yoga clothes for pregnancy is about finding maternity gear that is supportive but comfortable.

  • How to Buy the Right Yoga Clothes

    Buying Guide

    How to Buy the Right Yoga Clothes

    The best yoga clothes will align with the type of yoga class you take, your fashion preferences and your lifestyle.

  • Choosing Clothing for Hot Yoga: Tips to Stay Cool and Comfortable

    Buying Guide

    Choosing Clothing for Hot Yoga: Tips to Stay Cool and Comfortable

    Getting into the flow of your hot yoga class is easier when you're not worried about having the proper clothing and gear.

Best of Product Care

  • How to Wash White Clothes

    Product Care

    How to Wash White Clothes

    Follow these easy cleaning tips to keep white clothes looking fresh.

  • How to Break In a Baseball Glove

    Product Care

    How to Break In a Baseball or Softball Glove

    These tips will help transform a stiff, new mitt into a well-fitting glove you'll wear for years to come.

  • How to Clean Football Boots

    Product Care

    How to Clean Football Boots

    Keep your beloved football boots in top condition with these cleaning instructions.

  • Can You Put Sneakers in the Washing Machine? Here’s How to Wash Your Nikes

    Product Care

    Can You Put Sneakers in the Washing Machine? Here's the Best Way to Wash Your Nikes

    To preserve the quality of your shoes, check out the best way to clean them.

  • How to Clean Running Shoes

    Product Care

    How to Clean Running Shoes

    Running shoes are bound to get dirty. Check out this simple, eight-step guide to spruce up your pair.

  • How to Pack Shoes for Moving and Travelling

    Product Care

    How to Pack Shoes for Moving or Travelling

    Save space and avoid unnecessary scuffs with these tips to organise shoes in moving boxes or luggage.

  • How to Clean Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

    Product Care

    How to Clean Air Force 1s

    Want to keep your all-white Air Force 1s spotless? Use these cleaning tips to remove stains and have them looking fresh out of the box.

  • How To Get Stains Out of White Shirts

    Product Care

    How to Get Stains Out of White Tops

    Follow these easy tips to salvage any stained white top.

  • How to Get Rid of the Smell of Sweat in Workout Clothes

    Product Care

    How to Get Rid of the Smell of Sweat in Workout Clothes

    Love working up a sweat but hate the lingering smell of sweaty gym clothes? Try these five tips for odour-free gear.

  • How to Wash Out Deodorant Stains

    Product Care

    6 Tips to Wash Out Deodorant Stains

    These easy cleaning methods call for common household staples to get rid of stubborn deodorant stains.

Top Styling Tips

  • What to Wear to a Music Festival

    Styling Tips

    The Best Music Festival Outfits by Nike

    These music festival outfit ideas are practical, comfortable and primed for long, action-packed days.

  • The Best Nike Headbands for Running

    Styling Tips

    The Best Nike Headbands for Running

    Minimise distractions while running with these lightweight, sweat-wicking headbands from Nike.

  • What to Wear Playing Pickleball

    Styling Tips

    What to Wear to Play Pickleball

    Find breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics designed for a wide range of movements on the pickleball court.

  • How to Put on a Swim Cap

    Styling Tips

    How to Put on a Swim Cap

    Follow these steps to quickly and painlessly put on a swim cap.

  • The Best Nike Bike Shorts for Women

    Styling Tips

    4 Styles of Women’s Nike Bike Shorts to Wear This Summer

    Wear these versatile bike shorts on or off the bike.

  • The Best Nike Hip Packs

    Styling Tips

    4 Reasons to Rock a Hip Pack This Summer—Plus Nike's Best Styles

    This trendy and versatile accessory will become a summer favourite. Check out some of Nike's best hip packs.

  • What Is Pilates—And What Should You Wear for It?

    Styling Tips

    What Is Pilates—And What Should You Wear for It?

    This mind-body exercise offers both physiological and therapeutic benefits—and choosing the right wardrobe is key to an effective workout.

  • 4 Cute Workout Outfits for Women

    Styling Tips

    4 Cute Outfit Ideas for Women—for Every Workout

    Whatever type of workout you've got planned, check out these easy tips to score an extra dose of motivation with these cute gym outfit ideas.

  • How to Tie Shoelaces

    Styling Tips

    4 Common Ways to Tie Shoelaces for a Casual, Secure Fit

    If you're looking to learn or teach the basics of shoe tying, this visual guide to common lacing techniques is a great starting point.

  • Nike Maternity Outfit Ideas

    Styling Tips

    Nike Maternity Outfit Ideas

    Stay comfortable and stylish with the right maternity outfit for you—and for any activity.

