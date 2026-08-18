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Basketball NBA Tops & T-Shirts

(136)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
54,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
64,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
49,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
84,99 €
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Los Angeles Lakers Club Men's T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
84,99 €
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
Indiana Pacers Association Edition
Indiana Pacers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers 2025/26 Hardwood Classics
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
49,99 €
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Spain Practice
Spain Practice Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Spain Practice
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
34,99 €
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Greece Practice
Greece Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Greece Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
34,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
199,99 €
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Golden State Warriors Club
Golden State Warriors Club Men's T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
San Antonio Spurs Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
San Antonio Spurs Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
39,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside "Halloween"
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside "Halloween" Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside "Halloween"
Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
39,99 €
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron 'Shoe Bag' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball Oversized T-Shirt
54,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Denver Nuggets Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
44,99 €
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Kyrie Irving Dallas Mavericks 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
94,99 €
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
34,99 €
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Orlando Magic
Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
79,99 €
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Orlando Magic Essentials
Orlando Magic Essentials Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Orlando Magic Essentials
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
54,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
44,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
34,99 €
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Memphis Grizzlies Club Men's T-Shirt
Memphis Grizzlies Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Philadelphia 76ers Club Men's T-Shirt
Philadelphia 76ers Club
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Tank Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Tank Top
44,99 €
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
39,99 €
Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Victor Wembanyama
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
49,99 €
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New Orleans Pelicans Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
59,99 €

Basketball shirts & tops: breathability where you need it

We know things can get intense on the court. That's why we craft our basketball tops with breathable materials and innovative features. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay cool and dry, even during high-energy games. Meanwhile, mesh panels and air vents offer maximum breathability, so you can keep moving for longer. Plus, lightweight material means you won't feel weighed down. You can accentuate the airy feel with a sleeveless cut and a roomy shape. Or look out for options with a split hem—perfect for increasing your range of movement as you dribble, twist and shoot.

With a wide range of designs and colours, you'll find something to suit your workout wardrobe. Our basketball T-shirts come in neutral tones that work with everything and bright colours that pop on the court. Team-branded options mean you can match your favourite players, while bold graphics give you a standout look. Meanwhile, contrasting colour trims provide added detail and our iconic Nike Swoosh is a premium finishing touch. We haven't forgotten the details either. Flatlock seams give our basketball shirts a sleek profile and help to prevent chafing during extended wear—so nothing will stop you from playing to the final whistle.

While you focus on the game, we've got our sights set on our own challenge—doing better for the planet. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. That's why you'll spot plenty of basketball tops made with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and nylon. These high-performance fabrics start out life as plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets, which we divert from landfill. To join us, choose pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.