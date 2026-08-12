ACG

(132)
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
ACG Zegama Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
169,99 €
ACG Zegama Trail
ACG Zegama Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
ACG Zegama Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
169,99 €
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
249,99 €
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
109,99 €
ACG Zegama Hike
ACG Zegama Hike Men's Hiking Shoes
ACG Zegama Hike
Men's Hiking Shoes
179,99 €
ACG Zegama Hike
ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes
ACG Zegama Hike
Women's Hiking Shoes
179,99 €
ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
114,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
134,99 €
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
59,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
74,99 €
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Backpack (25L)
124,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
134,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
104,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
109,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
114,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
149,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
149,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
119,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
119,99 €
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
84,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow Apex
ACG Radical AirFlow Apex Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow Apex
Dri-FIT Bucket Hat
64,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
49,99 €
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
134,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
89,99 €
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
499,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
Nike ACG Rufus
Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes
Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
109,99 €
ACG Air Deschutz+
ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals
ACG Air Deschutz+
Sandals
79,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
54,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
49,99 €
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
159,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
89,99 €
Nike ACG Apex
Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Apex
Bucket Hat
42,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
59,99 €
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
179,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
79,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
84,99 €
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
19,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
129,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
159,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap
Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat
49,99 €
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
134,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
89,99 €
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
499,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
Nike ACG Rufus
Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes
Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
109,99 €
ACG Air Deschutz+
ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals
ACG Air Deschutz+
Sandals
79,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
54,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
49,99 €
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
159,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
89,99 €
Nike ACG Apex
Nike ACG Apex Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Apex
Bucket Hat
42,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
59,99 €
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
179,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
ACG Trailwind
ACG Trailwind Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Trailwind
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 8cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
79,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
84,99 €
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike ACG Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
19,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
129,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
159,99 €
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ACG: ready to take it all on

Be prepared for just about anything with the Nike ACG collection. Whatever temperature you're dealing with, our high-performance gear provides durability and support while you're training outdoors. Explore clothing that helps protect you from the elements—from unexpected downpours to UV rays. Our apparel is made for layering, so you can easily switch it up to adjust to the weather. Tackling tough terrain? Browse our collection of shoes and pick a pair that will keep you stable and let you move with confidence.


Supreme comfort


Perform at your best, every time, with the Nike ACG collection. Our range includes GORE-TEX jackets with Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology. This acclaimed fabric combines windproof and water-repellent properties with advanced engineering, so you stay comfortable in harsh weather. Think microporous construction that lets water vapour escape. Woven materials that feel lightweight, so you've got total freedom to move. You'll also find quick-drying trousers that ensure you're always prepared for unexpected showers. Meanwhile, UV-resistant options help protect you from harmful sun rays.


Tackle anything


As well as versatile apparel, our ACG range includes shoes designed to go the distance. We've got pairs with GORE-TEX uppers that keep feet dry. Meanwhile, Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound rubber outsoles provide enhanced grip—ideal for steep inclines and wet surfaces. When it comes to accessories, discover roomy duffel bags with space for all your gear. Want to go hands-free? Pick a practical cross-body design. Look out for storm flaps and water-resistant constructions that make these bags ready for any weather. Plenty of pockets mean it's simple to keep your things organised. Plus, easy-to-clean materials let you store dirty gear without a second thought.


Made for layering


When you're exploring the outdoors, the temperature can change quickly. That's why our Nike ACG range makes layering easy. Think oversized jackets that you can throw on over anything. Classic hoodies that are designed to be worn over your base layer. When it comes to convenience, check out our jackets that you can easily pack down into an inner pocket. You can even attach them to your other clothing, so they're ready whenever you need them.


Stay warm and dry


We know comfort is key to great performance. That's why our ACG range includes fleece-lined sweatshirts and heavyweight joggers crafted to keep you warm. Look out for designs that feature Therma-FIT technology. These help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy—even when the temperature drops. Meanwhile, jackets with full-length storm flaps stop cold air from entering through the zip. Complete your outfit with classic beanies with fleece linings to keep your head and ears protected from the chill.


Our mission for the future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose designs from the Nike ACG range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content.