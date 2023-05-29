Men's tops & t-shirts: relentless comfort
Upgrade your workout and level up your comfort game in Nike men's t-shirts. From smooth, quick-drying fabrics to athlete-informed details, we use innovative tech to create peak-performance sportswear.
Stay dry and confident
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from the skin where it can evaporate quickly. Men's tops with lightweight, quick-drying fabric let you focus on what's ahead of you. Plus, t-shirts with Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combine sweat-wicking fabric with advanced engineering to keep you feeling dry as you push harder.
Keep your cool when the temperature climbs
Staying cool under pressure is key to performing at your best. Choose men's Nike tops with Nike Breathe fabric for your toughest training sessions – it lets hot air out to stop you from overheating. T-shirts with mesh panels deliver extra airflow, so you can stay cool and focus without distractions. We also use runner-informed data to create improved breathability in high-heat zones, like the chest, upper back and sleeves.
Stretch that keeps you moving
To feel like nothing's holding you back, you need t-shirts for men that flex with your body. Tops made from lightweight, stretchy fabric allow you to move easily, so nothing slows you down. Our polos are built for the course or court and have the right amount of stretch for all-day wear. Plus, split hems let you move freely, stopping tops from bunching up and hindering you. Choose a polo with premium details like pique fabric to get a street-ready style with the feel of a dedicated sports top.
Mobility for your sport
Easy movement is key to staying at the top of your game, no matter what sport you play. Choose tanks for ultimate mobility – they leave your shoulders and arms free so you can stretch without limits. Running tops with rolled back seams at the shoulders let your arms move easily as you run or work out. Plus, men's tops for yoga move with you as you bend and stretch through poses. Soft fabric feels smooth against the skin and elongated back hems provide extra coverage exactly where you need it. Look out for t-shirts for men with a centre seam that helps you check the alignment of your body and get the most out of your workouts.
Comfort mile after mile
Our men's t-shirts for running are super soft. Plus, minimal seams cut down on chafing during long or high-heat runs. Half-zip tops let you control the coverage and airflow as the temperature climbs. Plus, t-shirts with thumbholes keep your fit in place, delivering a streamlined look when you're chasing your next PB. If you're heading out on a low-light run, choose colourful and white t-shirts for men. Enhanced by reflective design elements like the Nike Swoosh and iconic chevron pattern, they'll ensure you stay visible.
Sustainable fabrics
Protecting the places where we live and play is important to us – that's why we use sustainable materials in our t-shirts. We create recycled polyester from old plastic bottles, by shredding them and turning them into pellets. Then, we spin the pellets into high-quality yarn to make high-performance fabrics with a lower impact on the environment. Compared to virgin polyester, recycled polyester reduces waste and produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions.