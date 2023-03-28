Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's Yoga

      Sports BrasBodysuitsHoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSocksAccessories & Equipment
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Yoga
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Training Trousers (Plus size)
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Training Trousers (Plus size)
      €69.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's 1/2-Zip Top (Plus size)
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's 1/2-Zip Top (Plus size)
      €74.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's French Terry Jumpsuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's French Terry Jumpsuit
      €69.99
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €69.99
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's 7/8 Jumpsuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's 7/8 Jumpsuit
      €109.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Top
      €34.99
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €74.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Women's Standard Fit Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika
      Women's Standard Fit Tank
      €29.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top
      €59.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Tank Top
      €29.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Indy Seamless
      Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €74.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's High-Neck Yoga Tank
      Sold Out
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's High-Neck Yoga Tank
      €24.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike (M)
      Nike (M) Women's Pullover (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike (M)
      Women's Pullover (Maternity)
      €89.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      €64.99
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Women's Yoga Tops & Bottoms

      Get the most out of your yoga workout with Nike's assortment of women's yoga clothing. With style and comfort in mind, choose from tank tops, t-shirts, trousers, and tights. Yoga helps your mind and body stay balanced and open, reduces anxiety and stress, and improves flexibility and energy. It doesn't require much equipment for yoga but to get started a water bottle and towel are a good idea. Find the support and coverage you need to focus on your practice with Nike yoga sports bras for women.