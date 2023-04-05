Golf gifts: take their swing to the next level
Nike gifts for golf lovers are perfect for anyone who spends their weekends on the course. Look for polo shirts featuring Dri-Fit technology—it wicks sweat away from the skin, keeping them dry and comfortable. Our tops come in bright colours and prints, so they can show their personality on the green and off. Meanwhile, graphic tees and sweatshirts make perfect golf presents for all ages. Crafted from supremely soft, cosy fabrics, they're ideal for relaxing post-round.
For hardy all-season golfers, we have warm golfing knitwear and thermal insulating gilets to get them from tee-off to tea time. Brace for the chill with wind-beating jackets that are seam-sealed and rain-repellent, keeping them protected on the course. Our golfing trousers are stretchy, comfy and quick-drying for all-day wear come rain or shine—and they have a clubhouse-smart finish.
Looking for a functional golf gift that goes the distance? Choose a durable golf bag, complete with ergonomic straps for comfort. A water-resistant, fleece-lined pocket keeps valuables safe, while the rain hood protects everything from the elements.