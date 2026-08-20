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Basketball Trousers & Tights

(20)
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
139,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
109,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
84,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
89,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
99,99 €
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Kobe 'Lunar New Year' Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
129,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
94,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
129,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
129,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
59,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
Nike
Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
54,99 €
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €
LeBron
LeBron Men's Nike Trousers
Recycled Materials
LeBron
Men's Nike Trousers
139,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
39,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Jordan Sport Quai 54 Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Men's Trousers
79,99 €