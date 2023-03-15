Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      €89.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      €79.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Brooklyn Nets Standard Issue
      Brooklyn Nets Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €74.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      €94.99
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €59.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Women's Shorts
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €69.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      €64.99
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €94.99
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      €49.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €74.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air Men's Knit Trousers
      Sold Out
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Men's Knit Trousers
      €44.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99