Nike ZoomX VaporflyNEXT%
The Nike ZoomX VaporflyNEXT% is the fast you’ve never seen—or felt—before. By combining our two most innovative technologies, Nike ZoomX foam and VaporWeave material, it’s the fastest shoe we’ve ever made. Scroll down to learn more about the future of racing shoes.
A Built-In Secret Weapon
A full-length, carbon fiber plate underfoot provides a propulsive sensation to help you push the pace.
All-new Nike Vaporweave Material
Our new VaporWeave material is insanely strong and crazy lightweight. It’s also water resistant so go ahead and pour water over your head—these shoes won’t soak it all up.
A Midsole Made For Speed
Added Nike ZoomX foam in the forefoot delivers exceptional energy return.
Inspired by World Champion Runners
With insights from elite runners like Mo Farah and Shalane Flanagan, Nike designers updated the full Vaporfly system from top to bottom—creating our fastest racing shoe ever.
Find your Zoom
