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Basketball shoes for women: leap and land with confidence
On and off the court, you need footwear that lets you make all the right moves. Our women's basketball shoes are true game-changers. Think superior padding that delivers support where you need it. Soft foam midsoles for a cushioned ride. Lightweight fabrics that won't weigh you down. You'll find everything from bold, vibrant hues to neutral tones—all stamped with the Nike Swoosh as a mark of world-class quality.
However you like to play the game, our women's basketball footwear gives you the tools you need to get to work. Moulded designs ensure stability during quick movements and soft landings. Responsive cushioning comes courtesy of Nike Air Zoom technology, so our ladies' basketball shoes keep their shape under impact. This makes for a quick rebound effect and a feeling of pure bounce when you're going for the dunk.
Our basketball shoes for women are sleek and sculpted, letting you move smoothly from baseline to baseline. Think Nike Flyknit uppers, which are super lightweight and engineered for a precise fit. They offer a seamless, second-skin feeling and exceptional breathability—so all you have to focus on is your performance. Reinforced stitching at the sides keeps your feet secure. Meanwhile, rubber outsoles bend and flex with your feet. The classic herringbone pattern provides traction you can count on, allowing you to switch direction with ease.
We believe that taking care of the planet is a team effort. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's basketball shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the footwear with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.