Women's White Trainers & Shoes

(220)
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
£209.99
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
£164.99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
£79.99
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
£129.99
Nike Run Defy
Nike Run Defy Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Run Defy
Women's Road Running Shoes
£54.99
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
£119.99
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
£109.99
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Women's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
£79.99
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Lite 4
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£69.99
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Nike Vapor Lite 3 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Lite 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£79.99
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Centre 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
£109.99
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
£144.99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
£119.99
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Skate Shoe
£74.99
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Women's Shoes
£99.99
Nike Journey Run
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Journey Run
Women's Road Running Shoes
£89.99
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
£74.99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
£129.99
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Women's Road Running Shoes
£134.99
Nike First Sight Mirage
Nike First Sight Mirage Women's Shoes
Nike First Sight Mirage
Women's Shoes
£144.99
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£144.99
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas Skate Shoe
Nike SB Chron 2 Canvas
Skate Shoe
£64.99
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Sabrina 4 'Light Work' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 'Light Work'
Basketball Shoes
£119.99
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
£144.99
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
£79.99
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
£134.99
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
£154.99
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
£134.99
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Nike Tiempo Streetgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
£79.99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's shoes
£129.99
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
£89.99
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez Leather
Women's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
£119.99
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Quest 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
£74.99
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
£89.99
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£129.99
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£154.99
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£89.99
Air Jordan Mule
Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes
Air Jordan Mule
Golf Shoes
£99.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£239.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
£229.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
£79.99
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£119.99
Jordan Grind
Jordan Grind Golf Shoes
Jordan Grind
Golf Shoes
£144.99
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
£129.99
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Nike SB Heritage Vulc Skate Shoes
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
£64.99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
£119.99
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
£119.99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£144.99
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
£144.99
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golf Shoes
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golf Shoes
£184.99
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoes
£69.99
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
£284.99
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
£189.99
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
£109.99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
£99.99
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store Skate Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Skate Shoes
£119.99
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
£54.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
£84.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£134.99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
£84.99
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Mother's Day'
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Mother's Day' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Mother's Day'
Women's Shoes
£174.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
£64.99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
£79.99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£134.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
£64.99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
£119.99
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
£119.99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£144.99
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
£144.99
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3 Golf Shoes
Nike NEXT% TOUR 3
Golf Shoes
£184.99
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoes
£69.99
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Women's Road Racing Shoes
£284.99
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
£189.99
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
£109.99
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
£99.99
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store Skate Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike SB Dunk High Pro x Beyond Store
Skate Shoes
£119.99
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
£54.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
£84.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
£134.99
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Older Kids' Shoes
£84.99
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Mother's Day'
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Mother's Day' Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Mother's Day'
Women's Shoes
£174.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
£64.99
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
£79.99
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
£79.99
Nike GP Challenge 1.5
Nike GP Challenge 1.5 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge 1.5
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
£134.99
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
£64.99

Women's white shoes & trainers: fresh and flexible

Level up your performance in white trainers for women that combine comfort and support. Springy cushioning and foam midsoles feel ultra-plush. Meanwhile, grippy traction helps you stay in control. Staying cool under pressure has never been easier—breathable fabrics keep you comfortable while you're on the move. Plus, with a range of silhouettes, you'll find the perfect pair for you—from bold and chunky to sleek and streamlined. What do they all have in common? High-performance support that's designed to keep you moving, even when things get tough.


Power every movement


Stay light on your feet, even when you're racking up the miles. Discover white trainers for women with Nike Air cushioning that creates a quick-off-the-ground sensation. It's designed to put a spring in your step as you work through your training session. It's also ultra-responsive, delivering powerful energy return to keep you moving. Want comfort you can rely on? We've got you covered. Look out for cushioned insoles that create a cloud-like feeling underfoot. Meanwhile, foam midsoles deliver a flexible-yet-supportive sensation that powers your performance.


Keep your cool


Whether you're working hard in the gym or pounding the footpaths, we'll help you stay cool and focused. We've got women's white shoes with strategically placed mesh in the areas you need it most. Designed to allow air to circulate, these panels give you maximum breathability so you can focus on giving your best. For an extra boost, look out for perforations on the toe that create a flexible feel while allowing extra airflow.


Stay in control


When you're giving your all, you need shoes you can rely on. White shoes for women with moulded overlays throughout the midfoot give you support with a snug fit. Plus, look out for designs with TPU plates in the heel—they deliver lateral stability, so you can make every stride with full conviction. You'll also get the grip you deserve, thanks to rubber outsoles that provide durable traction. Stay locked in until your last rep with trainers featuring plastic caging on the side that creates a supportive feel.


Styles that suit you


Find women's white trainers that match your style. Choose from designs with a mix of real and synthetic leather that combine a layered look with top durability. Stitched overlays create a sleek and streamlined appearance. Looking for a pair with a touch of luxury? Plush suede accents instantly elevate your white trainers. Pick a low-profile design with a laidback style, or opt for a high top pair that channel courtside-inspired cool. From golfing to tennis, we've also got shoes designed to help you excel in your favourite sports.


Stepping up our challenge


Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose white shoes for women featuring the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're stepping up to the challenge.