Women's blue shoes and trainers: cushioning and comfort
At Nike, we believe every athlete deserves to look and feel their best. That's where our women's blue shoes come in. Packed with the high-performance features you expect from Nike, they're designed to help you stay confident and in control. Whether you're tearing up the track or hitting the gym, you'll get more from every step in our blue trainers for women. Expect a selection of fresh colours, from pastel shades to statement hues. Keep an eye out for the iconic Nike Swoosh, too, as a mark of our world-class quality.
Maximum comfort underfoot
We craft our women's navy trainers with innovative technology to make sure each step is as fresh as the first. Springy foam and bouncy air pockets underfoot minimise strain on joints while giving you a responsive feel. This helps keep you pushing through those long sessions. These features also absorb impact, helping to prevent injury during training. Plus, they're made from lightweight materials, so they won't weigh you down when it's time to pick up the pace.
Built-in stability to keep you grounded
When you're ready to go, stay in control with our blue women's trainers. Targeted structure at the ankles, arches and heels improves stability and support, reducing your risk of injury during intense activity. For weightlifting sessions, pick a pair with wider soles for improved balance. The wider surface area helps you stay grounded as you push through those heavy reps. When it comes to dynamic movement, engineered mesh uppers feature built-in stretch that gives you the flexibility to smash through those squats and jumps. Look out for forefoot flex grooves that give you the freedom to push yourself through any movement.
Designs for all challenges
Whatever your day holds, we've got women's blue shoes to suit. Training for a marathon? Our road-running shoes feature extra-high foam stacks and super-soft cushioning to reduce fatigue and absorb shock. Internal fit bands wrap snugly around the midfoot for a secure fit. To support your feet through each stride on hard ground, our Nike Air Zoom units are responsive and springy, helping to cushion the impact every time you land. Meanwhile, foam cushioning gives you a plush underfoot sensation and a fresh feel. If you're hitting the streets, light blue women's trainers with a sleek profile and durable leather uppers bring an iconic twist to your laid-back look.
Make history on the pitch
When you step out on the pitch in our women's blue trainers, you can play your best game. Football boots featuring our NikeSkin touch zone bring your foot closer to the ball with engineered mesh uppers. This means you get better control while dribbling and passing in any weather. Plus, we construct our royal blue shoes for women to give you a natural fit, so you can move with total freedom. When playing outdoors, studs underfoot help you stay in control during bursts of speed and quick pivots.
The future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose blue shoes for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.