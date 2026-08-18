When you're pushing your limits, our women's Air Max shoes are with you every step of the way. You'll find textured treads in a selection of designs to suit the surface you're training on. Inside, top-spec cushioning systems give the support and protection you need. Plus, we make our outsoles from thoughtfully engineered materials for durability with a lightweight feel. After all, we named our company after the Greek goddess of victory. So it's no surprise that supporting female athletes everywhere is in our DNA.
At the heart of our Air Max women's trainers is our acclaimed Air unit. This innovative cushioning system uses compressed air to give you superb protection, without adding weight or bulk. It soaks up the impact of each movement. Then it snaps back into place, returning the energy of your stride. This creates a propulsive feel to help power you forward. To maximise this, we've added plush foam through the midsole for lasting comfort, helping to reduce fatigue.
Looking for Air Max women's shoes with cutting-edge support? Our Air Max Dn8 range has you covered. It uses eight pressurised Air tubes arranged throughout the sole. They shift airflow between each tube, so your footwear responds to the unique motion of your gait. Keep an eye out for pairs with our plastic heel clip. It helps hold your foot in place for a secure fit and a locked-in feel.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Air Max women's trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.