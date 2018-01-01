LeBron James

Five personas emerge to represent LeBron's do-it-all ability through the game's positions.

The King's court senses come together to create the perfect starting five: the backcourt

combination of a ferocious scorer and an all-seeing playmaker, meets the frontcourt of a regal

floor general, a workhorse that strives for greatness and a centre strong enough to stay

committed to his team and keep all his promises.

That's not just a great team assembled.

It's The Strongest.