Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike ACG Karst

      Mochila (29 L)

      119,99 €

      Equípate para tu próxima aventura con la mochila Nike ACG Karst. Su diseño resistente ofrece mucho espacio para tus básicos al aire libre. La mochila cuenta con detalles robustos, como un clip de cadena tipo margarita y una correa personalizable para el cuerpo.

      • Color mostrado: Negro/Dark Smoke Grey/Ironstone
      • Modelo: CK7510-013

      Evaluaciones (5)

      3.6 Estrellas

      • Room For Improvement

        d4purcell - 25 jul 2021

        I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.

      • Love it

        B R. - 12 jul 2021

        comfortable

      • Fashion imitation of a serious bag

        AlexT156460213 - 04 may 2021

        Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.