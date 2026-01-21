  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Swift
Materials reciclats
Nike Swift
50 % de descompte
Nike One Seamless Front
Materials reciclats
Nike One Seamless Front
50 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear Classic
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear Classic
35 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic
40 % de descompte
Nike Pro Warm
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro Warm
40 % de descompte
Nike Fast
Nike Fast
40 % de descompte
Nike Go
Materials reciclats
Nike Go
50 % de descompte
Nike Pro Sculpt
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro Sculpt
50 % de descompte
Nike Pro
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro
30 % de descompte
Nike Pro
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro
50 % de descompte
Nike Zenvy
Materials reciclats
Nike Zenvy
35 % de descompte
Nike Form
Materials reciclats
Nike Form
25 % de descompte
Nike Universa
Materials reciclats
Nike Universa
50 % de descompte
Nike Trail
Materials reciclats
Nike Trail
50 % de descompte
Nike One
Materials reciclats
Nike One
30 % de descompte
Nike Swift
Materials reciclats
Nike Swift
40 % de descompte
Nike Universa
Materials reciclats
Nike Universa
50 % de descompte
Nike One
Materials reciclats
Nike One
34 % de descompte
Nike Pro
Nike Pro
30 % de descompte
Nike
Nike
30 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear Classic
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear Classic
24 % de descompte
A'ja Wilson
Materials reciclats
A'ja Wilson
40 % de descompte
Nike Phenom
Materials reciclats
Nike Phenom
30 % de descompte
Nike Swift
Materials reciclats
Nike Swift
40 % de descompte

Nike Black Friday deals on leggings 2025: chase your goals

Take your workouts to the next level with high-performing styles from our Nike Black Friday leggings sale. Whether you're looking for 7/8 leggings, full-length styles or breezy shorts, each pair is designed to flex freely with your every move. Expect squat-proof materials that give you the coverage to train with confidence. Plus, midweight, compressive fabrics that offer support in all the right places. For low-key days and low-impact exercise, leggings in super-soft second-skin fabrics are comfortable options.


Get Nike Black Friday leggings deals on premium styles that elevate your training session. Look out for gentle-support leggings in skin-hugging InfinaSoft fabric for superior softness that lasts wash after wash. Or check out the uncompromising comfort of our midweight, medium-support leggings that contour to your shape while still letting you move freely. Looking for compressive styles that support your muscles? We've got those too. Choose a high-rise pair for locked-in support, or go for a mid-rise waistband for a natural, comfortable fit.


Whether you're hitting the track or the barre, our Nike Black Friday leggings sale has styles to match your workout. Heading to a high-intensity training session? Opt for leggings featuring our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. It works by moving moisture away from your skin, dispersing it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly. Need somewhere to stash your phone, keys or earbuds? We've got you covered, thanks to leggings with zipped side pockets. You'll also find pairs with an extra hidden pocket sewn into the waistband.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Look for Nike Black Friday deals on leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.