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Xandalls Nike Black Friday 2026

(39)
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Jaqueta Windrunner amb cremallera completa de teixit Fleece - Home
+1
Nike Tech
Jaqueta Windrunner amb cremallera completa de teixit Fleece - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Pantalons jogger de teixit Fleece - Home
+1
Nike Tech
Pantalons jogger de teixit Fleece - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Pantalons de tennis de cintura mitjana Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Advantage
Pantalons de tennis de cintura mitjana Dri-FIT - Dona
30 % de descompte
Jordan Sport JAM
Jordan Sport JAM Pantalons d'escalfament - Home
Materials reciclats
Jordan Sport JAM
Pantalons d'escalfament - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Pantalons jogger de cintura mitjana - Dona
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Pantalons jogger de cintura mitjana - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Air
Nike Air Jaqueta de xandall Windrunner - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Air
Jaqueta de xandall Windrunner - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Jaqueta de xandall amb cremallera completa - Dona
Materials reciclats
Jordan Brooklyn
Jaqueta de xandall amb cremallera completa - Dona
30 % de descompte
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Pantalons de xandall - Dona
Materials reciclats
Jordan Brooklyn
Pantalons de xandall - Dona
30 % de descompte
Quarta equipació FC Barcelona Strike
Quarta equipació FC Barcelona Strike Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Quarta equipació FC Barcelona Strike
Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT - Home
30 % de descompte
Jordan Sport Classic
Jordan Sport Classic Pantalons - Home
Materials reciclats
Jordan Sport Classic
Pantalons - Home
30 % de descompte
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Jordan Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Jordan Dri-FIT - Home
30 % de descompte
Jordan Sport JAM
Jordan Sport JAM Jaqueta d'escalfament - Home
Materials reciclats
Jordan Sport JAM
Jaqueta d'escalfament - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Pantalons de teixit Knit Dri-FIT Shori - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Tech
Pantalons de teixit Knit Dri-FIT Shori - Home
30 % de descompte
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Pantalons de teixit Fleece Dri-FIT - Home
Jordan Sport Crossover
Pantalons de teixit Fleece Dri-FIT - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Air
Nike Air Pantalons de xandall de teixit Woven - Nen/a
Nike Air
Pantalons de xandall de teixit Woven - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear Tech
Nike Sportswear Tech Jaqueta de xandall de teixit Knit Dri-FIT Shori - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear Tech
Jaqueta de xandall de teixit Knit Dri-FIT Shori - Home
25 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Xandall amb caputxa Dri-FIT - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear
Xandall amb caputxa Dri-FIT - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Pantalons prisats - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear
Pantalons prisats - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Club
Nike Club Xandall de teixit Woven - Home
Nike Club
Xandall de teixit Woven - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Air
Nike Air Jaqueta funcional híbrida amb cremallera completa - Home
Nike Air
Jaqueta funcional híbrida amb cremallera completa - Home
30 % de descompte
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Jaqueta de tennis - Home
NikeCourt Heritage
Jaqueta de tennis - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Jaqueta Windrunner amb cremallera completa de teixit Fleece - Home
Nike Tech
Jaqueta Windrunner amb cremallera completa de teixit Fleece - Home
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Atlètic de Madrid
Tercera equipació Strike Atlètic de Madrid Xandall de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Atlètic de Madrid
Xandall de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Xandall de teixit Woven - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear
Xandall de teixit Woven - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Jaqueta prisada - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear
Jaqueta prisada - Dona
30 % de descompte
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Jaqueta de xandall - Home
Materials reciclats
Air Jordan
Jaqueta de xandall - Home
30 % de descompte
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Xandall Nike Dri-FIT de futbol - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Xandall Nike Dri-FIT de futbol - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Kobe
Kobe Pantalons de bàsquet de teixit Fleece Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Kobe
Pantalons de bàsquet de teixit Fleece Dri-FIT - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Dri-FIT - Nena
Nike Pro Fleece
Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Dri-FIT - Nena
30 % de descompte
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Pantalons jogger Dri-FIT - Nena
Nike Pro Fleece
Pantalons jogger Dri-FIT - Nena
29 % de descompte
París Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
París Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
Producte esgotat
París Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain Pantalons de teixit Knit Jordan Dri-FIT de futbol - Dona
Materials reciclats
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Pantalons de teixit Knit Jordan Dri-FIT de futbol - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Xandall Dri-FIT de futbol - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Academy
Xandall Dri-FIT de futbol - Home
30 % de descompte
París Saint-Germain Hoop Fleece
París Saint-Germain Hoop Fleece Pantalons - Home
París Saint-Germain Hoop Fleece
Pantalons - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike
Nike Conjunt de dues peces Essential de teixit Fleece amb dessuadora - Nadó (12-24 M)
Nike
Conjunt de dues peces Essential de teixit Fleece amb dessuadora - Nadó (12-24 M)
29 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Jaqueta d'entrenament Repel UV - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Stride
Jaqueta d'entrenament Repel UV - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Xandall de teixit Woven - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear
Xandall de teixit Woven - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike Chelsea FC
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Jaqueta prisada - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Sportswear
Jaqueta prisada - Dona
30 % de descompte
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Jaqueta de xandall - Home
Materials reciclats
Air Jordan
Jaqueta de xandall - Home
30 % de descompte
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Xandall Nike Dri-FIT de futbol - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Xandall Nike Dri-FIT de futbol - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Kobe
Kobe Pantalons de bàsquet de teixit Fleece Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Kobe
Pantalons de bàsquet de teixit Fleece Dri-FIT - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Dri-FIT - Nena
Nike Pro Fleece
Dessuadora amb caputxa i cremallera completa Dri-FIT - Nena
30 % de descompte
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Pantalons jogger Dri-FIT - Nena
Nike Pro Fleece
Pantalons jogger Dri-FIT - Nena
29 % de descompte
París Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
París Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
Producte esgotat
París Saint-Germain Academy Pro Third
Jaqueta de futbol Anthem Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain Pantalons de teixit Knit Jordan Dri-FIT de futbol - Dona
Materials reciclats
Quarta equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Pantalons de teixit Knit Jordan Dri-FIT de futbol - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Xandall Dri-FIT de futbol - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Academy
Xandall Dri-FIT de futbol - Home
30 % de descompte
París Saint-Germain Hoop Fleece
París Saint-Germain Hoop Fleece Pantalons - Home
París Saint-Germain Hoop Fleece
Pantalons - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike
Nike Conjunt de dues peces Essential de teixit Fleece amb dessuadora - Nadó (12-24 M)
Nike
Conjunt de dues peces Essential de teixit Fleece amb dessuadora - Nadó (12-24 M)
29 % de descompte
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
Materials reciclats
Tercera equipació Strike París Saint-Germain
Pantalons de futbol de teixit Knit Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Jaqueta d'entrenament Repel UV - Nen/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Stride
Jaqueta d'entrenament Repel UV - Nen/a
30 % de descompte

Nike Black Friday tracksuit deals: power through your training

Your training doesn't stop for bad weather. That's why the tracksuits in our Nike Black Friday sale are engineered to keep you warm and comfortable in all conditions. Expect streamlined silhouettes that are built for easy movement. Practical designs that make it simple to layer up and strip down. Plus pro-quality fabrics that let your skin breathe. And because athletes come in every size and body type, we have a wide range of fits and styles.


Stay fresh with Nike Dri-FIT


You're a runner. A footballer. Or a track-and-field specialist. Wherever and however you like to exercise, working hard means working up a sweat. That's why we make our Nike Black Friday tracksuits with pro-quality Nike Dri-FIT technology. The sweat-wicking fabric moves moisture away from the skin and disperses it across the garment's surface, so it can evaporate quickly. Meanwhile, breathable weaves let air circulate, helping you shed excess heat. The result? You stay fresh and dry for longer, so you can train in comfort.


Put in your best shift


To show up for your team, you need to power through—no matter what the weather is like. Our Nike Black Friday tracksuits come in streamlined fits and silhouettes, so you can play without distraction. Look out for practical features like zips at the ankles so you can get your tracksuit on and off while keeping your boots on. Meanwhile, ribbed trims at the wrists and ankles help tracksuits stay in place. When the weather turns extra chilly, opt for base-layer styles that fit under your kit for lasting protection.


Perform at your peak


When it comes to running, every ounce matters. That's why we make our Nike Black Friday tracksuits from lightweight—but still cosy—fabrics. These materials keep you warm without weighing you down. And when you start to work up a sweat, mesh linings allow air to flow to your body. You'll also find designs with vented panels that deliver extra cooling where you need it most. And our handy zip-closed pockets mean you can access essentials like snacks or your phone without breaking stride.