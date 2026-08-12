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Sabatilles per a dona Nike Black Friday 2026

(137)
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Sabatilles de trail running impermeables - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Sabatilles de trail running impermeables - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabrina 3 "Infinite" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
30 % de descompte
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Sabatilles de bàsquet
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
30 % de descompte
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Sabatilles de training - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Flex Train
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Nike In-Season TR 14
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Luka 5 "Luka Lifestyle"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabrina 3 "Three" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Precious Medals"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Cortez
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Sabatilles de skateboard
Nike SB Force 58
Sabatilles de skateboard
30 % de descompte
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4 Sabatilles de skateboard
Materials reciclats
Nike SB Zoom Nyjah 4
Sabatilles de skateboard
30 % de descompte
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Bella 7
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Sabatilles - Dona
Nike P-6000 SE
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Cortez
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sabatilles - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
A'One "Stone Mauve"
A'One "Stone Mauve" Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
A'One "Stone Mauve"
Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Sabatilles de running de carretera - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Pegasus Plus
Sabatilles de running de carretera - Dona
30 % de descompte
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Seafoam"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Seafoam" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Seafoam"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol sala
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol sala
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Vaporfly 4 SE
Nike Vaporfly 4 SE Sabatilles de competició de carretera - Dona
Nike Vaporfly 4 SE
Sabatilles de competició de carretera - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Air Max SNDR
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Sabatilles de tennis per a terra batuda - Dona
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Sabatilles de tennis per a terra batuda - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Sabatilles de tennis per a terra batuda - Dona
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Sabatilles de tennis per a terra batuda - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Aura Edge
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Sabatilles de tennis per a pista ràpida - Dona
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Sabatilles de tennis per a pista ràpida - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Free 2025
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sabatilles - Home
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos
30 % de descompte
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Bella 7
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Sabatilles - Dona
Nike P-6000 SE
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Cortez
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Sabatilles - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
A'One "Stone Mauve"
A'One "Stone Mauve" Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
A'One "Stone Mauve"
Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Air Max Moto 2K SE
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Sabatilles de running de carretera - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Pegasus Plus
Sabatilles de running de carretera - Dona
30 % de descompte
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Seafoam"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Seafoam" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Jordan Heir Series 2 "Seafoam"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol sala
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol sala
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Vaporfly 4 SE
Nike Vaporfly 4 SE Sabatilles de competició de carretera - Dona
Nike Vaporfly 4 SE
Sabatilles de competició de carretera - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Air Max SNDR
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium Sabatilles de tennis per a terra batuda - Dona
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium
Sabatilles de tennis per a terra batuda - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Sabatilles de tennis per a terra batuda - Dona
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Sabatilles de tennis per a terra batuda - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Sabatilles - Dona
Nike Aura Edge
Sabatilles - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Sabatilles de tennis per a pista ràpida - Dona
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Sabatilles de tennis per a pista ràpida - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Free 2025
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Sabatilles - Home
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos
30 % de descompte

Women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale 2026: power up your regime

Go the extra mile in Nike Black Friday women's trainers. Bring your best performance to the court, track or trail with data-driven designs that are engineered for progress. Whether it's an easy run or a challenging workout, our technology is built to help you smash your goals.

Unparalleled support

When it comes to footwear, our commitment to comfort is unwavering. And the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale edit is a great example of this. Experience dreamlike cushioning with our ZoomX technology—this innovative foam is made from materials also used in aerospace design. ZoomX, our lightest foam yet, delivers 85% energy return so you can run further and faster. Meanwhile, styles with rubber pods, placed in just the right spots, keep your feet supported stride after stride.

Heritage that speaks volumes

We've been crafting women's trainers with Nike Air Max technology since 1987 and it's still just as popular today. Delivering lightweight cushioning with every step, our Air Max units are a hit with athletes everywhere. You'll also find shoes with patterned soles that provide exceptional grip in a variety of conditions—these designs take inspiration from our iconic Waffle outsole.

Built for adventure

Whether you're out for a jog or tackling new trails, Nike Black Friday women's shoes are designed to help you break new ground. Our trail-running shoes come with rugged traction, so rocky ridges are no match for you. Training for a marathon? Put your faith in our lightweight footwear that will support you through every mile. Opt for styles crafted with Nike React foam that delivers extra responsiveness. Meanwhile, football and basketball shoes with Zoom Air technology absorb impact and then snap back to form quickly. This means reduced injury risk, no matter how rough the play gets. If you're looking for a fun day out on the court, opt for tennis shoes that feature a low profile and comfortable outsoles to ensure quick movement during long rallies.

Engineered for you

Looking for shoes that make your life easier? You'll find them in the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Look out for pairs with stretchy uppers that are easy to get on and off and fit snugly to your feet. Heading to the pool or gym? Find water-resistant slides with grippy outsoles—these are available in muted and neutral colours that go with everything. Meanwhile, retro-inspired low tops and sleek high tops add a pop of colour to your daily movements.