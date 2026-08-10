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Older Kids Shorts

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
19,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
19,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
44,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
44,99 €