Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        1. Yoga
          2. /
        2. Clothing
          3. /
          4. /
        4. Shorts

        Older Kids Yoga Shorts

        Trousers & TightsShortsSports Bras
        Kids 
        (0)
        Shop By Price 
        (0)
        Kids Age 
        (1)
        Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
        Size Range 
        (0)
        Colour 
        (0)
        Sports 
        (1)
        Yoga
        Brand 
        (0)
        Fit 
        (0)
        Length 
        (0)
        Technology 
        (0)
        Benefits 
        (0)
        Material 
        (0)
        Best For 
        (0)
        Studio Classes 
        (1)
        Yoga
        Lined 
        (0)
        Nike Pro
        Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Pro
        Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
        €24.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Trophy
        Nike Dri-FIT Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') 15cm (approx.) Training Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT Trophy
        Older Kids' (Girls') 15cm (approx.) Training Shorts
        €24.99
        Nike Dri-FIT One
        Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT One
        Older Kids' (Girls') Bike Shorts
        €22.99