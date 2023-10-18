Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids Clothing

      Hoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsJacketsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports BrasBodysuitsCompression & BaselayerTracksuitsJumpsuits & RompersSkirts & DressesSurf & SwimwearSocks
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      American Football
      Football
      Golf
      Tennis
      Dance
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Quantity 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Older Kids' Short-sleeve Football Top
      €32.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €89.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Sustainable Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Sustainable Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      €39.99
      Styles for teens
      Styles for teens
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Joggers
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      €119.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      €89.99
      Jordan Take Flight Black and Gold Printed Pullover
      Jordan Take Flight Black and Gold Printed Pullover Older Kids' Hoodie
      Just In
      Jordan Take Flight Black and Gold Printed Pullover
      Older Kids' Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      €17.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €79.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Academy Winter Warrior
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      €79.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      €119.99
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
      €59.99
      Milwaukee Bucks Essential
      Milwaukee Bucks Essential Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Just In
      Milwaukee Bucks Essential
      Older Kids' Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      €54.99
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT "Rope De Dope"
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT "Rope De Dope" Older Kids' Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT "Rope De Dope"
      Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
      €19.99
      Jordan Jumpman Sustainable Graphic Tee
      Jordan Jumpman Sustainable Graphic Tee Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Just In
      Jordan Jumpman Sustainable Graphic Tee
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      €24.99
      Related Categories