        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Men's Diamond Shorts
        €49.99
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts
        €24.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Elite
        Nike Dri-FIT Elite Men's Basketball Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT Elite
        Men's Basketball Shorts
        €44.99
        Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
        Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
        Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Icon
        Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT Icon
        Men's Basketball Shorts
        €29.99
        Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
        Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Men's Woven Shorts
        €39.99
        Golden State Warriors
        Golden State Warriors Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Golden State Warriors
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Men's Diamond Shorts
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
        Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
        Women's Basketball Shorts
        €42.99
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA
        Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
        €49.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's Reversible 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
        Men's Reversible 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
        €49.99
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
        Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
        €69.99
        Los Angeles Lakers
        Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €64.99
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Woven Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
        Men's Woven Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT DNA
        Men's Basketball Shorts
        €42.99
        Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
        Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54 Men's Shorts
        Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
        Men's Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's 20cm (approx.) French Terry Basketball Shorts
        Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue
        Men's 20cm (approx.) French Terry Basketball Shorts
        €59.99
        Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
        Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Graphic Shorts
        €49.99
        San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
        San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
        Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
        €64.99
        Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
        Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition
        Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
        €69.99
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
        Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
        Men's Mesh Shorts
        €39.99

        Basketball Shorts

        Crafted to provide breathable comfort during games or all-day wear, Nike basketball shorts for men and women keep you cool in the hottest situations. Featuring Nike's premier Dri-FIT technology, these basketball shorts help wick away sweat so that uncomfortable moisture build-up doesn't weigh you down. Made with an adjustable waistband for custom fit, plus extra side vents for enhanced airflow and a natural range of motion. Visit the Nike store to get all the basketball gear you need, including shoes and jerseys for the whole family.

        Discover The Lightweight Comfort of Nike Basketball Shorts

        Nike's collection of basketball shorts pack so many features, you will want to wear them everywhere. Whether you're practicing free throws or hanging out on a hot day, engineered wipe zones on the shorts help keep your hands sweat-free. Additional side pockets and interior pockets offer secure storage for small belongings or a cell phone. Plus, Nike's collection of team inspired basketball shorts let you show off your favourite clubs and colorways. Up your look with some of Nike's most iconic shoe and clothing styles, featuring collections by Jordan, Lebron and Kyrie Irving.