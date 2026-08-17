  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Shorts

Basketball Shorts

KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
89,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Classic
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
99,99 €
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
79,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
59,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
34,99 €
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
JA
JA Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
JA
Men's Nike 35.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
99,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
54,99 €