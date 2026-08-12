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Blue Shorts

(181)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS Stretch Nylon
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Track Shorts
74,99 €
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
69,99 €
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
79,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
39,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Mesh Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Mesh Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
24,99 €
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
37,99 €
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
89,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
89,99 €
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
47,99 €
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
44,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
34,99 €
Nike ACG 'Second Sunrise'
Nike ACG 'Second Sunrise' Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Second Sunrise'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
74,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
44,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
24,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Coming Soon
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
89,99 €
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Norway Strike
Norway Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sold Out
Norway Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
69,99 €
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
74,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
47,99 €
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
Jordan Essentials
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Brazil Mesh Diamond Shorts
44,99 €
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' P6 Brazil Retro Knit Shorts
34,99 €
Nike ACG 'Second Sunrise'
Nike ACG 'Second Sunrise' Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Second Sunrise'
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 13cm (approx) Brief-Lined Shorts
74,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
59,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Knit Brazil Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
44,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike SE
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
24,99 €

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.