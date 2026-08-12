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Women's Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Studio Fleece
Studio Fleece
Versatile everyday fave.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
+1
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
94,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
69,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
119,99 €
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
74,99 €
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
79,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
74,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
64,99 €
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
89,99 €
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Crew
119,99 €
Nike SB
Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
74,99 €
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Women's 1/2-Zip Top
129,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €