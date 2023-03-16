Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        1. Clothing
          2. /
        2. Trousers & Tights

        Older Kids Trousers & Tights

        Kids 
        (0)
        Shop By Price 
        (0)
        On Sale 
        (0)
        Kids Age 
        (1)
        Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
        Size Range 
        (0)
        Fleece 
        (0)
        Colour 
        (0)
        Sports 
        (0)
        Lifestyle
        Running
        Football
        Training & Gym
        Yoga
        Basketball
        American Football
        Dance
        Brand 
        (0)
        Fit 
        (0)
        Length 
        (0)
        Technology 
        (0)
        Benefits 
        (0)
        Material 
        (0)
        Features 
        (0)
        Best For 
        (0)
        Club Football Teams 
        (0)
        Countries 
        (0)
        Athletes 
        (0)
        More Sizes 
        (0)
        Rise 
        (0)
        Icon 
        (0)
        Studio Classes 
        (0)
        Yoga
        Lined 
        (0)
        Nike Air
        Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
        Bestseller
        Nike Air
        Older Kids' Tracksuit
        Nike Air
        Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
        Nike Air
        Older Kids' Trousers
        €54.99
        Nike Air
        Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
        Nike Air
        Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
        €54.99
        Nike Air Winterized
        Nike Air Winterized Older Kids' Trousers
        Nike Air Winterized
        Older Kids' Trousers
        €79.99
        Nike Air
        Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
        Nike Air
        Older Kids' Tracksuit
        €84.99
        Nike Air Essential
        Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Air Essential
        Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        €39.99
        Jordan
        Jordan Older Kids' Fleece Pants
        Jordan
        Older Kids' Fleece Pants
        €49.99
        Nike Pro
        Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        Bestseller
        Nike Pro
        Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        €34.99
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
        Bestseller
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
        Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
        €74.99
        Nike Sportswear
        Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Trousers
        Nike Sportswear
        Older Kids' Oversized Trousers
        €44.99
        Jordan
        Jordan Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
        Jordan
        Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
        €44.99
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy
        Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Nike Dri-FIT CR7
        Nike Dri-FIT CR7 Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT CR7
        Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Netherlands Strike
        Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Netherlands Strike
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Nike Dri-FIT
        Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Trousers
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
        Kids' Football Trousers
        €37.99
        F.C. Barcelona Strike
        F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        F.C. Barcelona Strike
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
        €99.99
        Nike Pro
        Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Pro
        Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
        €24.99
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
        Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
        Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
        €74.99
        Nike Pro
        Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        Sustainable Materials
        Nike Pro
        Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
        €39.99
        Nike Sportswear Essential
        Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
        Nike Sportswear Essential
        Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
        Nike Sportswear
        Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
        Bestseller
        Nike Sportswear
        Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
        F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
        F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Trousers
        Sustainable Materials
        F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Trousers
        €44.99
        Jordan MJ Zion Cross-over Trousers
        Jordan MJ Zion Cross-over Trousers Older Kids' Trousers
        Jordan MJ Zion Cross-over Trousers
        Older Kids' Trousers
        €54.99