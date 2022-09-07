Nike Air Max 95 Essential sfoggia dettagli di design ispirati al corpo umano. L’intersuola rappresenta la colonna vertebrale, gli inserti graduati sono i muscoli, gli occhielli dei lacci sono le costole e il mesh sulla tomaia è la pelle.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.
4.3 Stelle
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 set 2022
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
S U. - 03 feb 2022
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder
P E. - 03 gen 2022
Sehr schöne Schuhe, super Qualität, gute Verarbeitung, großartiger Tragekomfort. Die Schuhe fallen kleiner aus, ich musste 2 Nummern größer nehmen. Aber sonst alles top