Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

      Scarpa - Donna

      CHF 169.95

      Valutazione alta
      Sail/Sesame/Nero/Multicolore
      Summit White/Yellow Ochre/Lapis/Neptune Green
      Sail/Game Royal/Rush Orange/University Blue
      Light Soft Pink/Fossil Stone/Team Red/Canyon Rust
      Bianco/Pure Platinum/Blackened Blue/Argento metallizzato
      Bianco/Bianco/Bianco

      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow aggiorna un design classico da basket con un tocco giocoso.La struttura a strati, il doppio brand e l'intersuola oversize esaltano il DNA AF-1 con un look grintoso e attuale.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Bianco/Bianco
      • Stile: CI0919-100

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.

      • Puoi restituire il tuo ordine entro 30 giorni, gratuitamente e per qualsiasi motivo.

      Recensioni (191)

      4.8 Stelle

      • LOVE the leopard print!

        811dc49f-4124-4894-afa9-a1d801ea8d43 - 27 set 2022

        My husband just surprised me with a pair of these for our anniversary, LOVE them! Really comfy and perfect for wide feet. He ordered them based on the size of my Metcons and they fit perfectly

      • Love the Air Force 1 Shadow

        14931357929 - 25 set 2022

        Very comfortable and stylish. New favorite sneaker!

      • Super Schuhe

        DobromiraA - 26 ago 2022

        Schnelle Lieferung und genau wie auf dem Bild! Die Nummer passt genau und die sind sehr bequem!Bin sehr zufrieden!