      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 40
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      CHF 34.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      CHF 75
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike Attack
      Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Attack
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      CHF 33
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      CHF 37
      Nike Bliss
      Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Nike Bliss
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 60
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 40
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 84.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Printed Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Printed Biker Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      CHF 75
      Nike Bliss
      Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Nike Bliss
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 60
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Training Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Training Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 59.95
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      CHF 57
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      CHF 80
      Related Stories

      Women's gym shorts: train with confidence

      When you're working out, you want to feel your best—that's why we've designed our women's gym shorts to support you through every step, squat and lunge. From form-fitting ladies' gym shorts to relaxed cuts with plenty of room to breathe, you'll find a design to suit your workout style.

      If you're planning an intense session, our Dri-FIT technology will keep you cool. This sweat-wicking fabric helps evaporate moisture quickly, keeping your skin dry for longer. For extra stretch, turn to women's workout shorts made from our Infinalon fibres. We designed this innovative material with flexibility in mind, so you can feel confident that it will move with you as you train.

      Exercise doesn't need to stop when life brings new adventures, so we've used the same expert technology in our maternity range. Expectant mothers will find women's training shorts that are comfortable and extra-supportive, with stretch waistbands that offer a just-right fit.