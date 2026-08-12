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Women's Full Zip & Zip Up Sweatshirts & Hoodies

(15)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 160
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
CHF 135
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 80
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
CHF 125
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
CHF 115
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 155
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 230
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 155
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 80
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 135
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Chill Terry
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
29% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Cropped Satin-Lined Hoodie
Sold Out
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's Cropped Satin-Lined Hoodie
29% off

Zip-Up & Full-zipZip Sweatshirts & Hoodies

Zip-up layers built for movement


A zip-up hoodie is the layer you reach for when the day keeps changing. Zip it for extra coverage before training, open it when the pace lifts, and pull on the hood when the wind kicks up. Full-zip hoodies and sweatshirts are made for easy layering, so you can move from warm-ups to recovery without slowing down. Choose lightweight knits for active sessions, soft fleece for cooler days or full-zip jacket styles when you need a little more protection on the move.


Comfort that works all day


Nike zip-up hoodies are designed to feel good from the first wear. Fleece options bring soft warmth without feeling bulky, while French terry has a smooth outside and looped inside for a lighter feel. Club Fleece delivers a familiar, cosy finish for everyday wear. Phoenix Fleece adds a roomy shape with extra comfort through the body and sleeves. Nike Tech Fleece fabric offers low-profile warmth with a clean, structured feel, making it easy to layer under a jacket or over a T-shirt. Ribbed cuffs, adjustable hoods and easy-access pockets help keep the fit secure and functional.


Performance for training and sport


For training, gym sessions and active days, performance full-zip sweatshirts help you stay focused. Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable when the game heats up. Then there's Therma-FIT technology, which helps manage your body’s natural heat so you can keep moving in cooler conditions. Therma-FIT ADV combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering and fit features for extra warmth where you need it. Some styles use NanoKnit fabric for a light, breathable feel that moves smoothly with you. It all adds up to coverage that supports movement, not distraction.


Ready for weather, warm-ups and team days


A full-zip silhouette gives you more control in changing conditions. Windrunner-inspired jackets add a light, protective layer for walking, travel and outdoor training. Hooded fleece styles are easy to throw on before football practice, after basketball, on the way to the gym or during cool-downs. Look for zipped pockets to keep small essentials close, elastic trims to hold the fit in place and designs with UV protection when coverage matters outside. Whether you are heading to a match, a class or a weekend walk, zip-up hoodies make it simple to adjust your temperature fast.


Fits for every routine


Find full-zip hoodies and sweatshirts for men, women and kids, with fits made for different ways to move. Standard fits feel easy and familiar. Loose and oversized shapes give extra room for layering and a relaxed feel. Roomy kids’ styles help younger athletes pull them on quickly and move freely through play, school runs and sport. Choose a cropped or longer cut, a fleece or knit finish, a performance hoodie or a lifestyle layer. The right fit should feel comfortable when zipped, open or layered over your favourite training kit.


Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look for zip-up hoodies and sweatshirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means the apparel was made with at least 50% recycled content.