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Full-Zip & Zip-Up Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 135
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
+1
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
CHF 150
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 155
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
+7
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
England Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 155
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 110
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Just In
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
CHF 135
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 160
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
CHF 125
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
CHF 105
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 105
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 57
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
+1
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
CHF 85
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 135
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
CHF 99.95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 170

Full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies: comfort you can count on

Bring the heat to your cold-weather training sessions in a full-zip hoodie. In our quality collection, you'll find full zip-up sweatshirts crafted from midweight, brushed-on-both-sides fleece for a soft feel. Look out for designs featuring heat-regulating technology to help you stay warm. Meanwhile, roomy fits with plenty of space through the arms and body amp up the comfort.


Reach for a full-zip sweatshirt crafted from our premium fleece. It's extra-soft on the inside and has a slightly fluffy feel to keep you comfy. For a lighter take on your favourite hoodie that's perfect for those in-between days, choose a piece crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give these styles structure, softness and breathability. And keep an eye out for double-layer hoods with braided drawcords for a luxe finish.


When the temperature drops, keep things cosy with full-zip hoodies featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This helps manage your body's natural heat to keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. When you want something extra lightweight, go for a full zip-up hoodie crafted from our innovative NanoKnit fabric. It takes its name from the super-fine yarns used in its tight-knit construction, which make it ultra-light, exceptionally stretchy and super soft. Intense workout on the cards? Choose one of our full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies infused with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Our high-performing apparel includes thoughtful details, such as raglan sleeves that let you move unrestricted. Meanwhile, underarm eyelets allow air to flow, so you stay cool.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose full-zip hoodies and sweatshirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.