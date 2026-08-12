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Women's winter trainers: power past your limits
Our commitment to supporting female athletes began in 1979, when we partnered with the International Running Committee in their campaign for equality. Today, our winter trainers for women help you unlock your potential and achieve your goals during the colder months. Expect hardwearing, weather-resistant materials that keep your feet dry and protected, and supportive designs that give you the confidence to perform across any terrain.
Heading out in rainy or snowy conditions? You need footwear that's designed to lock out water. Women's winter trainers are constructed from water-resistant materials to repel the droplets while still letting your feet breathe—so you can stay focused and comfortable for longer. If you're setting out for a tough countryside run, look out for pairs with specially engineered fabrics around the ankles to keep out splashes, mud and trail debris.
From crisp afternoon park runs to early-morning training sessions and demanding distance challenges—running puts extra demands on your muscles. We engineer our winter trainers for women with supportive inner soles to soak up the impact of each stride and landing, so you can go further and faster for longer. Meanwhile, our acclaimed Nike Zoom Air units create a springy, propulsive movement. Looking for responsive cushioning that protects your joints? Choose Nike React foam inners to give you the protection you need with a lightweight feel.
Because grip and stability are crucial in the colder months, our winter trainers for women come in a choice of engineered soles for maximum confidence. If you're a dedicated trail runner, discover deep cleats, wide bases and generative traction patterns to keep you stable on slippery or uneven ground. Getting ready to hit the road? Lightly textured outsoles crafted from durable rubber give you effective control with a lightweight, comfortable finish.